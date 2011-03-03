Digital Alert Systems' New DASDEC(TM)-II Models Make Leading EAS Technology Available at Lowest Price Yet

New DASLC and DASLCR Offer Radio and Television Broadcasters Core EAS/CAP Functionality in Compact Low-Cost Package

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- March 1, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today announced the release of two new models in the company's DASDEC(TM)-II family. The new DASLC and DASLCR provide core EAS/CAP functionality, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact, low-cost 2RU package equipped with key features that have made the DASDEC-II emergency alert platform a popular choice among broadcasters.

"Built on economical designs that keep costs down, the DASLC and DASLCR models make DAS technology available at the lowest price yet," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "As a result, radio and television facilities can make a smart investment in proven technology and be assured that they are equipped to meet EAS/CAP requirements easily and cost effectively."

The new DASLC offers broadcasters critical functionality in a low-cost design, and the DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space- and cost-saving package. Both units meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, allowing broadcasters to reduce headaches and substantially improve operational efficiency for slightly more than adding a CAP converter to their legacy EAS equipment.

More information about Digital Alert Systems' EAS products is available by phone at +1 (585) 765-1155 and online at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

# # #

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 when the founders determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.