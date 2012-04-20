NAB Show Presents Sennheiser with ACE Award, Recognizing Excellence in Booth Design and Execution

Las Vegas–April 19, 2012 – Audio specialist Sennheiser [booth C2632] was presented with an ACE (Awesome Cool Exhibit) Award by the NAB Show on Wednesday during a special ceremony. The peer-driven award recognizes NAB Show exhibitors for innovations in booth design and execution. Sennheiser captured the ‘medium sized’ booth category, which is defined as being between 200 and 900 square feet.

The judging criteria for the NAB’s ACE Awards are as follows:

- Creativity: use of color, sound, light and other creative elements

- Effectiveness: how well the booth draws in and engages the visitor

- Overall structure: quality of the build and innovative use of materials

- Peer review: overall "look and feel" as judged by other exhibitors

The NAB Show booth design is based on Sennheiser’s new global booth concept that was debuted at the CES and NAMM shows earlier this year and providesa tangible experience of the audio specialist’s brand values, inviting exploration and interaction. The interior space presents Sennheiser’s products in a series of ‘focused islands,’ each concentrating on a particular theme and providing visitors with a ‘hands-on’ experience. A sophisticated lighting concept spotlights each product and optimizes visibility.

This new booth design is yet another milestone in the audio specialist’s premium brand strategy. The design concept, developed by the German design agency Syndicate, was first brought to life two years ago in Sennheiser’s point of purchase program that was executed worldwide. Sennheiser is now consolidating the presentation of its brand profile at shows and trade fairs throughout the world.

“Our team is very proud to have been recognized by the NAB with the ACE Award,” commented Greg Beebe, President of Sennheiser USA. “Our U.S. team was the first to execute this important global concept from Sennheiser, and we have received a great deal of positive feedback from booth attendees — both during NAB Show and at other important U.S. trade shows.”

Over the coming year, the new concept will be used at all Sennheiser leading shows and trade fairs in the Consumer Electronics, Installed Sound and Professional Systems markets.