SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 HD U.S. SALES SOAR

New Digital Broadcast Console Breaks Production Record

NEW YORK – Since its release, sales have soared beyond expectation for the new Solid State Logic C10 HD Digital Broadcast Console. The C10 HD gives the broadcast, corporate and education markets an advanced, feature laded console at a very attractive price point, bringing the SSL standard within reach of a wide range of facilities.

“Our engineering staff has created a truly remarkable console in the C10 HD and the industry has responded positively,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “The C10 HD has great appeal to all levels of the marketplace from smaller, regional broadcasters looking for the capacity to move into full HD operation to major broadcasters interested in a smaller expansion control room. Education and corporate customers are placing orders as well. Introduced at NAB 2009, the C10 is already having a significant impact on the market.”

Recent U.S. sales for the C10 HD include:

Fox NE&O (Network Engineering & Operations), Los Angeles, has installed a 32-fader, 64-channel C10 HD to handle the multiple language feeds for the Fox Sports International (FSI) channel. FSI covers games from around the world and the C10 HD is used to add English and Spanish commentary tracks and to re-conform the international feeds to local broadcast formatting.

KLVX – PBS, Las Vegas, works with all levels of the community on local origination programming. These programs involve outside productions of independent producers throughout the region from nature programs to educational productions with area school districts. Because of the unique capabilities of the C10 HD to allow limited access to console functions, KLVX will be able to accommodate everyone from high-end professionals to high school or college students.

Manhattan Center Studios, New York is a major event and performance space that is available for a wide assortment of entertainment, corporate and special occasions, including recent high profile productions with MTV, YES Networks and BET. The C10 HD will complete the HD strategy for the studio and will be used to handle talk shows, live broadcasts, music shows and other similar projects.

Montclair State University (MSU), New Jersey, will install a C10 HD in the DuMont Television Center to finish the move into HD. The studios were developed primarily for students in the Department of Broadcasting degree program, but MSU also supports community projects, including the Newark Public School District, and is made available for rental by the New Jersey and New York television production communities. The C10 HD will support professional and student productions.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solid-state-logic.com.