Triveni Digital Inc. SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010 Preview

Triveni Digital at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, Booth 125

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, Triveni Digital will showcase a variety of product releases that give cable operators greater versatility in DTV monitoring, analysis, and management. Throughout the show, the company will highlight the enhanced usability, decoding capabilities, alerts, and reporting functions within the new StreamScope(R) RM-40 2.0 software release and demonstrate the StreamScope MT-40 4.6 release, which boasts new analysis features and a robust toolset for audio loudness and monitoring in compliance with the CALM Act. Triveni Digital will also demonstrate its industry-leading GuideBuilder(R) PSIP/SI metadata management system and new features tailored to the cable market.

New Products From Triveni Digital at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010

GuideBuilder(R) PSIP/SI Generation System

As cable operators move to deploy clear QAM digital basic lineups, the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) system provides all the tools they require to get channel and guide information to those customers with digital televisions with built in clear-QAM tuners, as well as those with basic, non-decrypting, digital set-top boxes (STBs). The system's virtual channel map allows channel numbers to be the same for customers with or without a box, enabling operators to ensure that the transition to "all digital" is seamless for subscribers. GuideBuilder also gives clear QAM customers channel branding and an Extended Program Guide (EPG). Throughout the expo, Triveni Digital will demonstrate this functionality and highlight other new features of the GuideBuilder targeted to the cable market. The GuideBuilder is the industry leader in PSIP generation and management, today serving as the most deployed PSIP server product in the United States and the rest of the world.

StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 With Support for CALM

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) line already boasts audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm. At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, Triveni Digital will showcase the new StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release that allows users to monitor audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by A/85) and meets the requirements of the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act. The MT-40 allows operators to measure individual audio channel loudness, provides dialnorm loudness monitoring and error reporting, and plots short- and long-term loudness values -- all on a single screen. Additional enhancements include analysis as per the DVB-C and DVB-T standards, MDI analysis on a generic GigE input, improved support for ISDB streams, and a slider for control over the size of video thumbnails.

StreamScope(R) RM-40 2.0 Software Release

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, Triveni Digital will showcase the StreamScope(R) RM-40 2.0 software release, which introduces several new features designed to minimize operating costs for cable operators while addressing key issues in the delivery of a quality viewing experience. A full featured, comprehensive, 24/7 unattended remote monitoring instrument that monitors real-time DTV streams, the RM-40 platform also offers the industry's most sophisticated digital video troubleshooting tools to support efficient problem isolation and repair.

Live Services Manager

Among the enhancements offered in version 2.0 are Live Services Manager and thumbnail views of the RM-40 real-time stream monitoring appliance that enable users to confirm with a quick glance that video is present. Further simplifying monitoring operations, newly added decoding of closed-captioning data, with rules-based alerts if data falls out of compliance, reduces the manual workload necessary to maintain required closed-captioning information. The StreamScope RM-40 2.0 software release also decodes Active Format Description (AFD) data to indicate the proper aspect ratio conversions between formats.

Enhanced Rules Set

Additionally, automatic transport-type detection allows rule clusters to be applied based on transport type (MPEG-only, ATSC, DVB-SI, etc.) and, in turn, supports enhanced reporting on stream status. If the encryption state should change, or if anticipated messages, such as SCTE-35 messages for DPI, do not arrive, the system alerts the operator. The RM-40's extensive real-time monitoring and alert capabilities are valuable in DTV carriage auditing and maintaining service level agreements.

Company Background

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, is the market-leading provider of systems for enabling enhanced digital television services and digital television service quality assurance solutions. Triveni Digital's products for ATSC PSIP, DVB SI, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.