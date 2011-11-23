Pilat Media to Host egta Session on 'Current Market Trends in Airtime Sales and Content Repurposing' on Dec. 1

NEW YORK -- Nov. 23, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that the company will host a session on "Current Market Trends in Airtime Sales and Content Repurposing" at the Association of Television and Radio Sales Houses (egta) IT Users Fair in Brussels, Belgium. The session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at RMB Belgium.

In addition to presentations by Yuval Tori, Pilat Media's vice president of sales for EMEA, and Herman Maat, managing director of Pilat Media's MediaPro division, the session will feature Roderick Dommerholt, project manager of IT for Goldbach Media. Goldbach Media is the leading Swiss advertising sales house representing private electronic offline media and specializing in TV, radio, and out-of-home advertising.

"In this session we will describe how media companies can implement various sales strategies responding to specific market and commercial requirements, thereby enhancing the service provided to media buyers while automating back-office operations," said Tori.

In addition to the joint presentation, Pilat Media will showcase its MediaPro compact airtime sales system and comprehensive IBMS content management system. These systems have been used for more than 10 years by major broadcasting companies and high-profile sales houses.

The egta is the Brussels-based trade association of television and radio sales houses that market the advertising space of both public and private broadcasters across Europe and beyond. The egta IT Users Fair is scheduled for Dec. 1-2 at the Brussels headquarters of RMB Belgium. For more information and registration, visit www.egta.com.

# # #

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

ENDS