FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS JOINS THE IPHONE/IPAD REVOLUTION WITH NEW APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOPS

Extensive training for developing, publishing and selling Apps; Master the fundamentals of today’s most creative, exciting and rewarding development platforms

New York, NY – September 22, 2010 –Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its Mac IT Academy training curriculum; The iPhone/iPad Application Development Training Workshops. Expanding its award-winning training repertoire to remain up-to-speed with today’s technology trends, FMC has joined the “i-revolution” with its latest comprehensive course; extensive training for developing, publishing and selling Apps. The iPhone/iPad Application Development Workshops are comprised of 2 intensive, cutting-edge training courses designed to help engineers, programmers and App developers master the fundamentals and advanced development features of the iPhone and iPad platforms. Developers of all skill levels can jump on the wagon of one of the largest grossing gadgets of all time and claim a piece of the “i-revolution” with FMC’s new Application Training Workshops.

“The iPhone/iPad craze has caught on like wildfire, and we pride ourselves on remaining up-to-speed on trending technology. Recognizing the immense effects these new development platforms have had, FMC decided that it was essential for us to offer the opportunity to learn and master these unique and wildly profitable development platforms,” comments Jeff Rothberg, president and co-founder, FMC. “It is so important for professionals to be well-versed in all the latest trends capturing the industry’s attention; and the ‘i-revolution’ has done more than just capture our attention…it has virtually taken the industry by storm. The iPhone and iPad are currently among the most rewarding development platforms on the market – generating significant dollars per year. We want our students to be able to maximize their potential and profit from these wildly popular devices.”

Join the Revolution: Master the Industry’s Hottest Development Platforms

The iPhone/iPad Application Development Training Workshops are designed to provide both novice and advanced application developers with in-depth training to master the unique fundamentals and advanced features of iPhone and iPad development platforms. Led by the industry’s top gurus and power users, the workshops implement FMC’s award-winning training methodology, comprised of an intimate classroom setting and hands-on student/instructor interaction. Upon completion, students will be able to successfully leverage the major tools and API’s in the iPhone SDK 4 to develop professional looking, high-quality iPhone/iPad apps. Students will learn the following iPhone/iPad development platform aspects:

• Work effectively with Objective-C

• Work with xCode development environment

• Create attractive UI’s for iPhone and iPad Apps

• Use iPhone and iPad components including table views, tab bars and various navigation controllers

• Understand data storage on the iPad and iPhone

• Design exciting graphics with OpenGL

• Create Apps that understand taps and touches

• Create complete iPhone/iPad Apps from scratch

• Experience hands-on coding

• Learn Interface Builder, Xcode, Cocoa Touch programming, and the API’s included in the iPhone SDK

Workshop Details

The iPhone/iPad Application Development Training Workshops are offered in 2 levels: Programming in Objective-C 2.0, a 3-day course in the object-oriented programming language; and iPhone Applications Development with the SDK 4.0, a 5-day course in the complete iPhone software development kit. Prior to attending the workshops, students must have some programming experience, an understanding of object-oriented languages such as C++, Java or C#, and must own their own iPhone OS-based device (an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is recommended). Mastery of Objective-C is not a requirement and will be taught in-depth throughout the course.

Special Offer

FMC is now offering a free iPad to those students booking both courses. Please visit http://bit.ly/aRt2vG for complete details.

For more information about the iPhone/iPad Application Development Training Workshops, including registration and schedule information, please visit: http://www.fmctraining.com/fmc.asp?z=Mac+IT+Academy&v=Apple+IT&g=iPhone+App+Development.

For more information on Future Media Concepts, including a full list of course offerings, please visit: http://www.fmctraining.com.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and postproduction industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas.FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and Online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.fmctraining.com.

