Gary Learner to present on monitoring MPEG transport stream at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

Gary Learner, Volicon CTO, will present "Monitoring the Whole MPEG Transport Stream," Tuesday, April 17, during the Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) at the 2012 NAB Show.

The presentation will examine continuous MPEG transport stream monitoring and its benefits in supporting efficient compliance logging, speedy air checks and rapid troubleshooting.

During his presentation, Learner will touch on how transport stream monitoring simplifies access, storage and use of both the content and metadata compressed within transport streams. He also will explain how the full-quality content logging possible with transport stream monitoring cannot only speed resolution of customer complaints and reduce customer care costs, but also enable new use cases, such as repurposing high-resolution data, managing interactive content and dialnorm reporting.