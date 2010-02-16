Bexel Makes Major Commitment To Winter Games With Purchase Of Fujinon Lenses

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - As a pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division, has purchased 75 Fujinon HD lenses to support its Winter Games projects in Vancouver.

Used to support a multitude of customers at the Games, the new Fujinon HD lenses will help Bexel meet the growing demand from the production marketplace for more HD content.

"Fujinon's high level of service and support, along with the quality of lenses they offer was a big factor in our decision to purchase their HD lenses," says Tom Dickinson, Bexel chief operating officer. "These HD lenses will be used to support our growing Panasonic P2 and Sony XDCAM HD and HDC-1500R camera systems for the Vancouver Winter Games and beyond."

The lenses Bexel will be adding to its inventory include the Fujinon XA101x8.9ESM, XA72x9.3ESM HD Telephoto lenses, as well as the HA42x9.7BERD, HA23x7.6BERM, ZA22x7.6BERMHD production lenses and HA13x4.5BERM HD wide-angle lenses.

"Fujinon has enjoyed a close working relationship with Bexel for many years, and we are especially proud of our involvement with Bexel at the 2010 Winter Games," says Chuck Lee, technology manager of Fujinon's Broadcast and Communications Products Division. "Bexel's recent and large purchase of 75 new Fujinon lenses includes models that span across our product line, from the ultra wide angle 13x zoom to the 101x super telephoto lens. These lenses will help Bexel's clients provide captivating coverage at the Winter Games while maintaining top optical performance in harsh winter conditions."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com.