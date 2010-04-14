DENON® PROFESSIONAL OFFERS DN-C620 AND DN-C640 CD PLAYERS

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Denon® Professional is showing the DN-C620 CD Player and the DN-C640 Slot-in Network CD Player at this NAB Convention. Both units play a variety of file formats, and the DN-C640 adds network connectivity and data DVD playback, in addition to other advanced features.

Denon Professional DN-C620 CD Player:

Housed in a 1-rackspace enclosure, the DN-C620 offers contractors and system integrators a versatile CD player at an extremely cost-effective price point. The DN-C620 is compatible with standard audio data file formats including CD-DA (.cda) and MP3, allowing for up to 20 hours of audio playback from a single CD, CD-R or CD-RW, making it well suited to serve as a continuous audio playback device for broadcast, houses of worship, health clubs, restaurants, and various other applications. The player features intuitive front panel control, which allows customizable program playlists and output of ID3 or CD-TEXT Title, Artist, and Album information via RS-232-C. Additionally, standard 25-pin Contact Closure (GPIO) and 9-pin RS-232-C Control connections are included. The RS-232-C remote capability provides added flexibility and allows the DN-C620 to be controlled from third party industry leaders like AMX™ and Crestron™.

Denon Professional DN-C640 Slot-in Network CD Player:

Also housed in a 1-rackspace enclosure, the DN-C640 offers tremendous playback format options utilizing largely untapped system resources found in many of today’s standard audio, network and computing devices. Elevated from simple audio disc player, the unit enables audio data-file playback from both CD and DVD discs and easy access to network playback capabilities. It is well suited to serving as a fully networked audio playback control center. The DN-C640 is compatible with most standard audio data file formats including CD-DA (.cda), WAV (.wav), MP3, MPG and Windows Media Audio (.wma), allowing for up to 20 hours of playback from a single CD. Additionally, the unit breaks new ground by reading these files directly from a data DVD, with greatly enhanced storage, thus increasing continuous single-disc playback to nearly 6 days of uninterrupted audio. For those requiring the fidelity of uncompressed WAV audio files, this allows a new, convenient disc playback unrestrained by the normal 80-minute CD-R time limit. As an added benefit, various file types may be combined on the same disc to accommodate different source formats of program material.

The DN-C640 incorporates the latest in network integration for streaming audio playback from personal computers, servers or other network resources. This affords nearly endless file storage and continuous playback while allowing direct access to files from the unit’s front panel/remote or an internal web-based GUI complete with transport controls and customizable program playlists (can output CD-TEXT Title, Artist, and Album via RS-232), accessible from any web-enabled computer on the network. The ability to stream any of the above file formats from a network source allows the broadcast station to store files, like Public Service Announcements (PSAs) or local advertisements, on a PC and have instant access to them without having to burn optical media. The web-based GUI also provides a visual interface for programming files to play from a specified directory. Those programs can be downloaded to a PC in a simple file format for later use. This is perfect for a station that needs to recall previous shows/programs or for a station’s production department that wants to recall a set of sound effects. Additionally, standard 25-pin Contact Closure (GPIO) and 9-pin RS-232-C Control connections are included.