RF CENTRAL LAUNCHES microLite HD RECEIVER AT IBC 2010

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, is unveiling its new microLite HD Receiver at IBC 2010 (Stand 1.B31).

The microLite HD Receiver is a compact dual diversity COFDM receiver, which offers exceptional RF performance combined with uncomplicated operation. The microLite is a perfect companion to the RF Central microLite HD Transmitter, which is a compact and mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for the next generation of professional lightweight cameras.

Aside from its superb H.264 SD and HD decoding and MPEG-4 capabilities for extremely efficient use of the bandwidth, which enable high-quality broadcast HD video to be delivered in as little as 6 MHz’s, the microLite HD Receiver is also durable and packaged in a weather resistant casing allowing for unequaled value and a first-rate COFDM receiver.

“What makes our microLite receiver better than our leading competitors is its compact size and MPEG-4 HD capabilities,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “No other brand offers this level of technology or performance in this size package. The microLite HD Receiver has outstanding HD, is compact and has low power consumption.”

The unit can deliver a broad array of video output signals, including HD, ASI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI (SDI is auto switched depending on the signal received) and has a composite video output, which is down converted to SD when receiving HD signals. In addition, the microLite HD Receiver also features an Ethernet port for streaming video over a LAN to remote software or hardware decoders.

The receiver uses standardized cables and requires no special adapters. The unit is capable of receiving COFDM DVB-T digital transmissions in the 2 GHz band. 5.8 GHz capable units are also available. The microLite HD Receiver will decode 480i, 576, 720p and 1080i formats.

For advanced functions, such as changing frequency plans, an easy-to-use administration software package is included. The software package allows an administrator to configure up to 12 custom presets. The microLite has a straightforward interface which facilitates trouble-free and straightforward preset selection. The user interface also provides rapid assessment of power, signal strength, demodulator lock and decoding.

For more information on additional products RF Central will showcase at IBC 2010, please visit the company’s booth during the show or visit www.rfcentral.com.

About RF Central

RF Central manufactures and supplies state-of-the-art microwave equipment to television broadcast and government customers throughout the United States. RF Central also provides specialized integration, installation, and engineering services. RF Central is marked by its unique qualifications within the industry and its dedication to expanding and improving the terrestrial microwave options available to customers.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.