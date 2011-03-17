AUDIO-TECHNICA U.S. RESPONDS TO EARTHQUAKE AND TSUNAMI IN JAPAN

STOW, OH, March 16, 2011 — Audio-Technica U.S. extends its deepest condolences to those affected by the 2011 Tohoku Pacific Coast earthquake. Audio-Technica Japan facilities have not been damaged by the disaster, and all employees are accounted for and safe. Operations at Audio-Technica Japan are normal, although minimally affected by power outages, as office workers with long commutes are working from home when possible via cell phone and computer. The company is constantly monitoring the status of operations at all sites, with safety being the number-one priority.

Audio-Technica U.S. is assessing the effect this disaster may have on its supply chain, but at this time no major disruptions are anticipated.

To help in the relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the Tohoku Earthquake, Audio-Technica U.S. is making a donation to the Japanese Red Cross Society.

“We are tremendously grateful that our colleagues in Japan are safe, and that our facilities have not been damaged,” said Audio-Technica U.S. President Phil Cajka. “Our deepest sympathies are with the victims of this disaster. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Japan, and to our colleagues and friends at Audio-Technica Japan and their families.”