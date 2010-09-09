CHRISTIE DHD670-E AND DWU670-E DIGITAL PROJECTORS PRESENT BRILLIANT IMAGES AND VALUE TO FIXED INSTALLATIONS

Christie, a global leader in visual solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of the DHD670-E and DWU670-E projectors to its extensive product line-up. The new "E-Series" product platform brings stellar performance and value to the fixed installation market.

The Christie E-Series 1-chip DLP(r) projectors deliver up to 6,000 ANSI lumens and 5,000:1 contrast ratio; ideal for small auditoriums, and medium-to-large meeting, training, and conference rooms. The Christie DHD670-E model offers native HD (1920 x 1080) resolution while the Christie DWU670-E provides WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution for maximizing image detail.

Both units have dual mercury lamps and each has the unique capability to optimize its lamp configuration for maximum single lamp operation. The Christie DHD670-E also utilizes a high brightness six-segment color wheel (RGBCYW) with an optional rich color wheel (RCGCYM) available when color precision is crucial. The color wheel ensures radiant colors while eliminating artifacts from fast moving content, leaving audiences with only razor-sharp images.

"With the Christie DHD670E and the DWU670-E, Christie is bringing high quality, single-chip, dual lamp, 6,000 lumen projectors to the market," said George Tsintzouras, senior director, product management for Business Products at Christie. "Christie listened carefully to its customers and the projectors are just what the mainstream fixed installation market asked for: superior, feature-rich, single-chip projectors.

"Christie is very excited to introduce the new E-Series single-chip DLP projectors and we're confident they present excellence and value to our customers," Tsintzouras concluded.

The Christie DHD670-E and DWU670-E come with a three year parts and labor warranty and are backed by Christie's renowned sales and service support. The projectors ship in November and are currently available for demonstration. The new projectors will be on display at IBC, September 10-14 at Christie's stand, Hall 11, E72.

About Christie(r)

Christie is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images.