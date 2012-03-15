Vaddio Launches EasyUSB – Tools for the USB Revolution

With Vaddio's EasyUSB tools you now have Pro AV quality computer peripherals you need to transform your personal computer into an effective, affordable meeting room system. Whether you are looking to design a small videoconferencing system or a large integrated lecture capture classroom, Vaddio gives you the tools you need to make your software applications work in a real world AV environment.

“Until now, audio and video products designed to work with a computer have produced fairly low-quality sound and images,” explained Rob Sheeley, President of Vaddio. “We wanted to create a new standard for computer peripherals based on professional AV quality performance. We believe we have delivered just that with our new line of EasyUSB products. Now you can build an enterprise-quality videoconferencing system with affordable soft codecs like Microsoft Lync, Skype or Google Talk.”

Vaddio’s EasyUSB tools include an HD USB PTZ camera, a USB audio mixer/amplifier, USB microphone options – and for control, a web-based room control system. For those legacy and traditional AV systems, Vaddio introduces the AV Bridge – your gateway from analog to digital. The AV Bridge lets you connect audio and video inputs to your computer through a USB connection, allowing the integration of legacy AV systems into group collaboration software.

And Vaddio’s EasyUSB tools are based on UVC/UAC USB standards, eliminating the need for custom software drivers or a particular OS to be installed on the PC – so they work seamlessly with any soft client conferencing systems including Skype, Google+, Movi and Microsoft Lync, as well as lecture capture software systems such as Tegrity and Panopto. When added to your PC, the combination of EasyUSB tools create a complete group AV solution that allows users to engage in any type of collaboration and conference activity. The USB revolution is here.