Singular Software Sets its Sights on Support for Final Cut X

Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for video production, has announced that it is updating its award-winning line of audio and video synchronization tools, to add support for the recently released Apple® Final Cut Pro® X version 10.0.1. “Singular Software is known for providing a wide range of video editors with valuable workflow automation tools, to efficiently manage any type of multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio production. It is a priority for us to offer the latest compatibility options, while continuing to optimize our product line for current hosts,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO of Singular Software. “With the 10.0.1 release, we now have the necessary infrastructure for our applications to integrate with Final Cut Pro X. We look forward to offering our customers this compatibility soon.”

Existing Singular Software Presto™ and PluralEyes® for Final Cut Pro customers will receive a free update when support for Final Cut Pro X becomes available. Customers will be notified of the Final Cut Pro X support update availability via the Singular Software Newsletter. Please visit http://www.singularsoftware.com/newsletters.html to subscribe to the mailing list.

For more information about Singular Software, please visit http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other registered trademarks, trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

