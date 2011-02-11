DSC Labs Wants to See Your Charts in Action

DSC is looking for its next big winner – so whether you are underwater or in your own backyard - grab your favorite DSC chart and start shooting!

Toronto, Canada – February 11, 2011 – DSC Labs, eco-friendly developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, invites you to enter the 2011 “Charts in Action” contest. Award winning DP’s and engineers all over the world use DSC charts – it’s time to put them to the test! Enter photos of your DSC “Charts in Action” to win valuable DSC test products, as well as the chance to receive a copy of colorist and writer Alexis Van Hurkman’s latest publication - Color Correction Handbook (Peachpit Press) - which covers all aspects of professional color correction, theory, and practice.

Furthermore, the winning photos will be displayed on DSC’s booth (C10215) at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 11-14, 2011. Last year’s winners included shots of DSC charts at the Taj Mahal, on a poker table at the “Venetian,” and basking in the colorful Northern Lights.

Think you have what it takes? Please submit your “Charts in Action” photos to Matt Corley at DSC Labs (matthew@dsclabs.com). All entries should be received by February 28, 2011. Good luck!

To check out last year’s winners, please visit: http://www.dsclabs.com/charts_in_action.htm.

For more information about DSC Labs, please go to http://www.dsclabs.com then visit them at NAB, booth C10215.

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. Using ground source heat/cool technology at the lab, DSC is known for its environmentally friendly production processes and materials, and whenever possible, for designing recyclable products. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

