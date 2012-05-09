Fast Forward Video introduces sideKick HD camera-mountable recorder

Fast Forward Video (FFV) unveiled the sideKick HD, a multi-format, straight-to-edit, camera-mountable digital video recorder (DVR) at the 2012 NAB Show.

Designed to ease production workflows and satisfy the demands of both producers and post-production editors, the sideKick HD enables users to get the most out of their camcorders without compromising on quality.

The new sideKick HD offers high-quality image recording in a camera-mountable form factor.

The sideKick HD attaches to any HD camcorder or HDSLR using a standard ¼-20 mount. As a true straight-to-edit DVR, the system records to off-the-shelf, hot-swappable 2.5in SSD drives in native ProRes (for Apple Final Cut Pro) or DNxHD (Avid) NLE formats.

Bringing files into the NLE environment is a simple matter of moving the disk from the sideKick HD to the computer.