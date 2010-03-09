MEDIA ALERT

SINGULAR SOFTWARE’S PLURALEYES TO BE FEATURED AT HOT-TOPIC DSLR MASTER CLASS WORKSHOP

DSLR guru Jem Schofield teams up with Mac Business Solutions to present Video-DSLR production and postproduction techniques

WHO:Jem Schofield: Founder of theC47, an online and offline resource for production based training, information and services, and host of gearbox, Jem is a producer, creative director and author. His company, Buttons Productions, produces video, print, web and motion graphics projects for an ever expanding client base. Jem is an Apple® Master Trainer and author of the Apple Pro Training Series book, Motion® 4 Quick-Reference Guide. He is also the co-author of Motion Graphics and Effects in Final Cut Studio® 2 and contributing author of DVD Studio Pro 4, 2nd Edition. Jem also writes tutorials and product reviews for Studio Daily.

WHAT: HD-DSLR Master Class for Photographers and Videographers; featuring Singular Software’s innovative PluralEyes plug-in for Apple Final Cut Pro and Sony® Vegas Pro®. PluralEyes offers critical workflow automation tools for analyzing media content and synchronizing audio and video clips, including stunning DSLR camera images.

WHERE: Mac Business Solutions

9057 Gaither Road

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

WHEN: Friday, March 19th through Sunday, March 21st

WHY: The two-and-a-half day, hands-on workshop will showcase aspects of the widely popular hybrid DSLR for production and postproduction. Highlighting HD-DSLR cameras and production techniques, the workshop will seek to improve students’ shooting abilities, as well as enhance their post-production workflow and distribution. Attendees will utilize Singular Software’s PluralEyes application for multi-camera and dual-system audio productions to dramatically accelerate workflow by automating synchronization. Mac Business Solution’s recently reduced pricing allows students to capture DSLR camera and production techniques without breaking the bank!

Added bonus: Attendees can shoot and produce their own 1-2 minute DSLR film. For those who have always wanted to create their own films – here is the perfect opportunity!

Tickets for the workshop are available for $499 USD at http://archives.subscribermail.com/msg/727150e2b254440b8751f054bfd5fbe7.htm.

CONTACT:

Kathleen Langlois

Zazil Media Group

Marketing Communications Specialist

kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

+1 413.374.7655

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Marketing Director

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

+1.617.817.6595