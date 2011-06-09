Dashwood Cinema Solutions Founder Tim Dashwood to Speak at Toronto International Stereoscopic 3D Conference

Stereographer Tim Dashwood to present session on Canada’s independent 3D film production

Toronto, Canada– Stereoscopic producer/director/cinematographer and software developer Tim Dashwood will be speaking at the Toronto International Stereoscopic 3D Conference, held June 11-14 at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada. The Conference’s one-of-a-kind curriculum will analyze and contextualize the “new era in 3D cinema,” while playing host to an assembly of stereoscopic 3D experts in the 3D arts and entertainment field.

Tim will be sitting on the “Independent 3D Film Production” panel, which will commence on Tuesday, June 14 from 3:45-5:45PM at the TIFF Bell Lightbox theatre. Tim plans to share some tips and tricks on producing independent stereoscopic 3D projects while only slightly increasing 2D budgets.

For more information about the Toronto International Stereoscopic 3D Conference or to buy tickets to this panel, please visit the website.

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo 3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions or Stereo3D Unlimited, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com or http://www.stereo3Dunlimited.com.

