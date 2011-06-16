Equator Formalizes Technical Advisory Committee

Top Recording Professionals Aid D5 Development

San Diego, California June, 2011 …. Equator Audio Research, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications, is pleased to announce the development of the Equator Technical Advisory Committee.

The goal of this committee is to ensure that during the D5 product development the concerns and requirements of working professional recording engineers are front and foremost.

All too often products have been developed in a vacuum with professional consultation often occurring after the product was completed and already being sold. This committee has been consulting throughout the D5 development process.

With the D5 now in its final voicing phase, the committee has been intricately involved with detailed evaluation and adjustments of its default frequency response curves to ensure that the D5 is a viable recording and mixing tool.

Most $300 monitors are voiced for consumer excitement. The low end is extremely boosted and the high-end is extremely boosted, resulting in a smiley face frequency curve that leaves a hole in the mid-range. Manufactures have done this because it is fairly easy to accomplish and, conveniently, in a store demo situation the speakers “cut through”. During recording and mixing, however, the mid range is the most critical area and if the monitors lack mid-range detail the resulting mix will not translate appropriately.

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing. The DSP allows for instant A/B voicing adjustments.

The tiny D5 features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w of peak power. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m.

The D5 incorporates the highest quality components.

The introductory price for the D5 is under $300 per pair, Equator has developed an online store to sell them directly to users throughout the Americas and is offering a 60 day money back guarantee. Shipping is expected to begin summer of 2011.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. Audible obstacles such as comb-filtering from computer screens and consoles, standing waves, uneven first reflections, asymmetrical speaker placement, and poor low frequency diffusion can easily degrade the listening experience. Equator Audio Research designs products that overcome these challenges. Our products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online at www.equatoraudio.com.