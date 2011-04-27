Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Production Switchers Model Lineup

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new range of ATEM Production Switchers, with new powerful features, smaller size, lower cost and the ability for users to customize their solution for their needs and budget. ATEM Production Switchers now start from a low $2,495.

ATEM Production Switchers will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

ATEM Production Switchers will now be sold independent of the control panel, so customers can start at a lower cost, using the chassis and a software control panel for Mac or PC. If the customer needs a robust hardware based control panel, then the ATEM Broadcast Panels can be purchased separately.

The new software control panel software for Mac and Windows lets customers use ATEM switchers from their laptop, greatly reducing cost and increasing portability. The ATEM Software Control provides a professional M/E workflow control panel with parameter adjustments in simple to use palettes. Customers can also manage the media pool in the switcher and change switcher settings.

There are two models of ATEM switcher and both include the ATEM Software Control Panel for free. The 1 M/E Production Switcher model is 2 rack units size, and includes 8 total inputs of SDI, HDMI and component video. This model has 3 aux. outputs, and a single Multi View for monitoring. The 2 M/E Product Switcher model is a larger 3 rack units in size, and includes two separate M/E rows, a total of 16 video inputs, 6 aux. outputs, 2 Multi Views for monitoring, redundant power input and SuperSource™ multi layer compositing.

Both models include 4 upstream keyers each with independent chroma, shaped and linear keying in the transition block, as well as 2 downstream keyers, stinger effects, graphic wipe and independent fade to black. For the ultimate in professional live production, customers can use the built in DVE for amazing DVE transitions or key repositioning. For portable use, the built in Multi View monitoring eliminates monitoring costs because all cameras, preview and program can be viewed on a single SDI or HDMI monitor. Constantly down converted SDI and composite outputs are provided for easy connection at unpredictable locations, as well as full SDI and HDMI program outputs.

When a customer needs a hardware control panel, they can select from two models, the 1 M/E Broadcast Panel, which is rack width or the large ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel which allows full control of the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher. All hardware and software control panels are compatible with all ATEM switchers.

ATEM includes built in USB 3.0 capture direct to a USB 3.0 PC for perfect quality 10 bit capture in full HD resolution. ATEM includes Media Express software for easy capture to AVI or DPX files and for high quality waveform monitoring. Both ATEM models include Blackmagic Design UltraScope software.

Both models of ATEM switcher include Multi View to allow 10 channels of video to be displayed on a single SDI or HDMI television or monitor. Views are fully routable, include tally and users can customize labels and set safe area markers. ATEM includes two built in media players with a large 2 GB of memory for 32 stills and 2 live clips with both fill and key channels. Media players can be used for animated logos, backgrounds, lower thirds, bugs, stinger transitions and more.

"I think these new ATEM switchers will make it so easy to affordably cover a much wider range of live events because they help make professional production much lower cost. These are incredible quality switchers with all the features broadcasters demand in a live switcher, but they also include features such as HDMI that help make starting out simple and affordable for everyone", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

ATEM Production Switchers Models

ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher - $2,495

ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher - $4,995

ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel - $4,995

ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel - $14,995

Availability

ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel will be available in May, while the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel will be available in August.

