Production Resource Group (PRG) Acquires Showtec

Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (PRG), the world’s leading supplier of entertainment and event technology headquartered in New York, announced today that it has acquired Showtec Beleuchtungs- und Beschallungs GmbH, the Europe-based event technology company.

Showtec will operate under its own brand-name, as a full member company of the PRG group, with Wilfried Schieffer and Ralf Richrath continuing in their present leadership roles.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Cologne, Germany, Showtec is a leading supplier of state-of-the-art lighting, audio, and video systems, plus a full range of creative LED technologies to a wide range of market segments including trade fairs and expositions, public and corporate events, concert tours and television productions.

“Showtec has an excellent reputation in the industry for maintaining the highest standards of quality for its equipment and services,” said PRG Chairman & CEO Jeremiah “Jere” Harris. “Their seasoned management team and experienced production staff will add depth to our organization and we are proud to welcome them to the PRG family.”

Schiefer said, “This was a logical move for us, as both Showtec and PRG are committed to providing integrated services (audio, video, lighting) to our clients on a global basis. We are particularly pleased that our clients will now benefit from the depth of our combined inventories, including the many innovative PRG proprietary products, as well as the wide geographic reach of PRG.”

About Production Resource Group - Production Resource Group, L.L.C. (PRG) is the world's leading supplier of entertainment and event technology to a wide range of markets, including corporate and automotive events, concerts, special events, theatre, television and film, trade shows, and installations, such as theme parks, museums, retail stores and performing arts centers. PRG provides integrated services and equipment, including audio, video, lighting, scenery, and rigging and automation systems for these markets from more than 40 offices in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.