QVC Italy Goes Live With Shotoku Broadcast Systems Robotic Control Camera System

Staines, UK (10 February 2011) – QVC Italy, the latest launch of QVC, Inc. – one of the world’s largest multimedia retailers - has gone on air from new studios in Milan with a sophisticated 11-channel robotic control camera configuration from Shotoku Broadcast Systems. James Eddershaw, Shotoku’s sales director, announced the Company’s significant participation in the project from European headquarters in Staines, UK.

“Following the very successful use of Shotoku systems at QVC’s recently upgraded UK studios, we were happy to select Shotoku for our launch in Italy,” said Mattias Brahammar, QVC Italy’s Vice President of Television Operations.

Shotoku supplied QVC UK with a considerable complement of equipment in late 2009 to greatly extend the robotic controlled camera operation in London.

“Operational flexibility, reliability, and precision are top priorities throughout our productions, and Shotoku have consistently demonstrated their competence in all these critical areas. Some of our staff had used various other robotic systems before, and they all found Shotoku to be superior,” added Brahammar.

QVC Italy opted for a total Shotoku manual and robotic solution to provide control of its 11-camera configuration distributed across the new facility’s four live studio floors spanning more than 950 sq. meters, and two identical control rooms. Shotoku’s TG-19 pan and tilt head satisfied all QVC’s challenging demands for payload capacity, quality of movement and high reliability over prolonged live operation. The TG-19 also switches effortlessly from remote control to manual operation at the touch of a button. The heads are mounted on Shotoku’s TP-80A manual studio pedestals equipped with the TI-12 height drive, suitable for almost any manual pedestal and providing fine height control. Overhead shots are captured by TG-27 lightweight ceiling mounted pan and tilt units.

Two Shotoku TR-16T touch control systems provide precision control of all the cameras in any of the studios at any time. The panels offer ultimate flexibility via screen layouts selectable by individual operators and the system’s unique Single Camera Mode furnishes a live video preview of the selected camera and available stored shots. The entire system operates over Shotoku’s simple, yet fully redundant, Resilient Network Interface system of Ethernet control.

The system operates live 17 hours every day with programs delivered to more than 18 million Italian households. With very well established operations already in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, QVC’s reach has now increased to approximately 200 million homes worldwide.

According to Brahammar the installation has been a very positive experience. “Shotoku’s help during set-up was extremely valuable, learning how to operate the touch screen interface was intuitive! Our own in-house engineers are capable of fine-tuning and managing the system,” he concluded.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company’s robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.co.uk

About QVC

QVC is the second largest American television channel, with a turnover of approximately 7.5 billion dollars. QVC proposes an innovative model of TV home shopping, entering viewer’s home as a very personal shopper.

The Company was founded in 1986 by Joseph Segel, an entrepreneur who had understood the success of a new retail channel. The turnover, during the first year after the launch, has established a record between the American Companies quoted on the Stock Exchange. With 10,6 million customers in 2009 and 17.000 employees in the World, today QVC is present in US, UK, Germany, Japan, and from the 1st of October 2010 in Italy.

QVC reaches more than 98 million families in the US, and more than 180 million in the World, thanks to cable and satellite TV. The popularity of QVC is due to the live broadcasts.

The Company is rated by the National Retail Federation Foundation and American Express among the “Top 10” retailers for the service offered to customers and, in 2009, was also awarded the prestigious “Retailer of the Year” by the “American Apparel and Footwear Association”

QVC Italy is entertainment, with 17 hours a day of live broadcasts, the only television in Italy with so many hours of live broadcast. Every hour, every day there something surprising, every show is different from the others, every moment unique.

Fashion, beauty, accessories, jewels, home, electronic, represent the core of QVC offer, which distinguish by high quality products and by a high customer retention ratio thanks to the quality of the service offered, which includes fast delivery, payment by cash or credit card and the possibility to return the goods within 30 days from delivery time.

QVC proposes top quality products of famous Italian and International brands, Italian presenters, contents and style which satisfy the most demanding customers.

Thanks to the terrestrial digital television, QVC currently reaches 18 million families and, from 2012, will enter all the Italian families.

