LYNX Technik to Debut Series 5000 Fiber Transmitter, Receiver, and Transceiver Cards at NAB2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching a number of new fiber interfacing solutions for its Series 5000 product range, a rack and card based terminal equipment solution. They will be showcased at NAB 2011 booth N820.

The new CWDM compatible modules; an optical transmitter, receiver, and transceiver, provide an electrical to optical and optical to electrical conversion solution for the transmission of SDI content to fiber over long distances. They include:

OTX 5844 – 4-channel fiber optic transmitter with integrated 4x6 routerThis card is a 4-channel SDI to fiber optic transmitter for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, as well as ASI and DVB video signals. It includes four SDI fiber optic outputs and two SDI electrical outputs, which can be mapped using its integrated 4x6 router.

ORX 5804 – 4-channel fiber optic receiver with integrated 4x4 routerThis card is a 4-channel fiber optic to SDI receiver for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, as well as ASI and DVB video signals. Two of the four channels can be switched between electrical SDI or fiber optic inputs. In standard mode, each input is mapped to its corresponding output. The integrated 4x4 router can be used to change I/O mapping.

OTR 5842 – Dual-channel SDI to fiber optic transceiver with integrated 4x4 routerThis card is a dual channel SDI to fiber optic transceiver for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, as well as ASI and DVB video signals. Two of the channels can be switched between electrical SDI or fiber optic inputs. The integrated 4x4 router can be used to change I/O mapping.

All three modules offer CWDM support for up to 18 wavelengths.

The new Series 5000 fiber optic modules are designed to fit in either the LYNX Technik 1RU or 2RU rack frames and are compatible with all other Series 5000 card modules. Up to 10 modules and up to 40 fiber channels are supported in a single 2 RU. The fiber I/Os are located on the rear connection panel of the LYNX rack frame, which allows modules to be removed and exchanged without disconnecting any fiber cables. This prevents fiber links from being damaged during module removal and exchange.

Full remote control, status monitoring and error reporting is supported when the modules are used with the LYNX Technik control system.

The new Series 5000 fiber transmitter / receiver / transceiver cards will be on display at NAB 2011 booth N820.