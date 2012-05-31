Anton/Bauer Demonstrates Latest Power Solutions for Industry’s Top Cameras at Cine Gear Expo 2012

Company to Highlight Solutions for Sony, Canon and RED Cameras

HOLLYWOOD, MAY 31, 2012 – Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its power solutions and accessories for cameras used by leading cinematographers at this year’s Cine Gear Expo 2012. Anton/Bauer will showcase solutions for digital cinema cameras such as the Canon EOS C300, Sony CineAlta Series and RED EPIC, including the MATRIX Cheese Plate, a mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount® System and the CINE VCLX and DIONIC® HC and HCX batteries.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, can be configured in a variety of positions and allows for easy mounting of Anton/Bauer Gold Mounts and camera accessories from a range of manufacturers, including:

• Canon EOS C300 – QRC-CA-940: 7/14 Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via a DC connector. Offers three PowerTap outputs for multiple accessories.

• Sony CineAlta Series – QR-SC Alta: 14.4V Gold Mount with an 8pin LEMO connector for Sony’s line of cinema cameras. Offers one PowerTap output for additional accessories.

• Red EPIC – QRC-EPIC: Exclusive features include three outputs—a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap connectors for accessories.

Anton/Bauer’s Gold Mount solutions create the most secure battery connection in the industry, providing seamless power and future compatibility. Each can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Zacuto, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch configuration.

Also on display will be Anton/Bauer’s CINE VCLX and DIONIC HC and HCX lines of batteries. Known for providing extended run-times for some of the most popular film and digital cinema cameras, CINE VCLX batteries provide all the safety and high power-draw performance of Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) cell chemistry technology in a power package specifically designed for the integration of 24V film and 14V video equipment. The high-power 28V output is also capable of powering 200w HMI lights, lighting panels and portable microwave units. The CINE VCLX batteries feature a RealTime® LCD that accurately displays remaining run-time and a visual LED warning indicator that is activated when 15 minutes of run-time remain. What’s more, the CINE VCLX-CA provides dual simultaneous outputs via 8p LEMO connectors for the Sony F23, F35 and F65 cameras. The CA-SC Alta Cable, an 8pin LEMO power cable that measures 3m/10ft. long, will also be available at the show. This can be used in conjunction with either the CINE VCLX-CA or DT-500 AC power supply—a reliable and powerful solution designed specifically for the Sony F23 or F35 and the ARRI ALEXA cameras. The DT-500 AC power supply also offers an 8pm LEMO connection and two 4p XLR outputs that can provide 14.4V to multiple devices simultaneously.

The DIONIC HC provides 91Wh and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. Transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location. Part of the company’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HC is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. The HCX, the latest addition to the Logic Series, features a 124Wh capacity and the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw. The DIONIC HCX can run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours.

“Anton/Bauer continues to successfully offer reliable, innovative products and solutions for today’s professionals working with today’s top cameras,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “We are proud to showcase our creative problem-solving and forward-thinking prowess to Cine Gear attendees, and look forward to offering the appropriate power solutions to meet their needs.”

