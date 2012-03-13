Digital Alert Systems Quiets DASDEC EAS Operation With Professional-Grade Noiseless Power Supply Option

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- March 13, 2012 -- Digital Alert Systems today announced the release of the NoNOISE-PS, a professional-grade no-noise power supply option for the company's DASDEC-I and DASDEC-II emergency alert systems (EAS). Ideal for DASDEC units housed and accessed in quiet environments, such as radio studios, the new power supply offers new and existing DASDEC users a simple, cost-effective way to ensure noiseless operation.

"For DASDEC users who want direct physical access to their EAS systems but can't afford the fan hum from the standard internal power source, the new NoNOISE-PS offers a reliable and attractively priced alternative to using a sound isolation rack or placing the unit outside the studio," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics.

The new noiseless power supply from Digital Alert Systems is an external "brick" supply that replaces the DASDEC systems' currently installed power supply with a connector panel. Unlike the external power supplies of competing EAS systems, the NoNOISE-PS is engineered for use in mission critical applications. The new power supply can be added to any new DASDEC system at time of order, and current DASDEC users can have their existing units retrofitted for the NoNOISE-PS at the Digital Alert Systems' Lyndonville, N.Y. factory.

Available at a list price of $200, the NoNOISE-PS noiseless power supply unit is shipping now.

# # #

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASfanlessPS.zip

ENDS