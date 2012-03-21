Dalet Enterprise Edition enhancements to take center stage at 2012 NAB Show

Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase enhancements in Dalet Enterprise Edition, the company’s advanced Media Asset Management (MAM) platform at the 2012 NAB Show.

Dalet Enterprise Edition will be shown in combination with Dalet’s tailored production suites for news (Dalet News Suite), sports (Dalet Sports Factory) and radio (Dalet Radio Suite). The company will demonstrate several new, integrated modules for Dalet MediaLife, which is focused on workflows for program preparation, MAM for production and archives. These new modules are focused on the many steps involving media transformation and content enrichment in the production chain.

Dalet also will reveal the development roadmap for the year-end release of the next version of Dalet Enterprise Edition.

See Dalet at 2012 NAB Show booth SL4615.