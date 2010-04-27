Sennheiser Sound Academy Announces Spring/Summer Seminars, Covering RF wireless, Installed Sound and Recording Technology

OLD LYME, Conn. – April 26, 2010 – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it is kicking off another robust season of its Sennheiser Sound Academy training series. Since its inception in 2006, The Sennheiser Sound Academy has become established as one of the premier traveling seminars related to professional audio. The seminars cover three fundamental technology areas related to sound reproduction: RF wireless technologies, recording technology and installed sound.

The focused curriculum of the Sennheiser Sound Academy has proven to be of interest to sound professionals in a broad range of fields, including broadcast, theater, film, music related industries and many others. Each seminar is led by Sennheiser experts, all of whom are accomplished in a wide range of sound applications. The Sennheiser Sound Academy is typically held in a variety of locations including universities, recording studios, theatres, houses of worship and many other places.

This Wednesday, the Sennheiser Sound Academy is offering a single day session on microphone technology and recording techniques at The Record Plant, the famed Hollywood-based recording studio. The leader of the session will be Christopher Spahr, who oversees national market development for the live sound and studio markets for Sennheiser and is a 17-year veteran in the recording arts and installed sound industries.

Topics scheduled for Wednesday's session will include the following:

* An overview of basic studio microphone skills and how to obtain the 'perfect' studio sound

* Interactive discussion of basic microphone techniques

* Advanced studio recording concepts and practices

Joe Ciaudelli, director of market development and education, Sennheiser and a key architect of Sennheiser Sound Academy, commented: "Our training curriculum is truly distinguished in the market since our primary goal is to educate industry professionals rather than directly promote our products. When we started this program four years ago, our goal was to create a program that prepares individuals for the most demanding sound applications; we have since seen our program expand in both its subject matter and regional coverage."

Following are upcoming Sennheiser Sound Academy dates, as well as links for more information or to register:

Recording Sound Academy

* Wednesday, April 28, 2010: Hollywood, CA

* Wednesday, June 23, 2010: Chicago, IL

* Wednesday, August 11, 2010: New York, NY

* Wednesday, September 22, 2010: Nashville, TN

* Thursday, October 14, 2010: Mexico City, Mexico

* Wednesday, November 3, 2010: San Francisco, CA

Installed Sound Academy

* Thursday, May 6, 2010: Leawood, KS

* Thursday, June 17, 2010: Olympia, WA

* Wednesday, July 14, 2010: Matthews, NC

* Thursday, July 15, 2010: Matthews, NC

* Wednesday, August 4, 2010: New York, NY

* Tuesday, September 14, 2010: Houston, TX

* Tuesday, November 16, 2010: Minneapolis, MN

RF Wireless Sound Academy

* Friday, August 13, 2010: San Juan, PR

* Monday, August 16, 2010: Santiago, Chile

* Wednesday, August 18, 2010: Buenos Aires, Argentina

* Monday, August 23, 2010: Rio De Janerio, Brazil

* Tuesday, August 24, 2010: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Each seminar is just $149 and includes lunch, swag, informative workshop materials and a $50 coupon toward the purchase of any Sennheiser product. Register at least two weeks before the seminar date and get $20 off the seminar price.