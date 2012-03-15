Net Insight wins significant order for nationwide sports contribution network from Swisscom Broadcast

Will transport live football and ice hockey video content throughout Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 14 March 2012 – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has been selected to deliver the Nimbra platform for a new media contribution network to Swisscom Broadcast AG covering all premier league ice hockey and football arenas in Switzerland.

With around 520 transmitter sites, Swisscom Broadcast is the leading Swiss transmitter of terrestrial radio and television signals throughout Switzerland. Swisscom Broadcast also offers a complete service portfolio in the field of IP-based TV and video distribution ranging from the capturing and encoding of TV programmes and video content, to complete, multi-screen IPTV solutions. Its subsidiary Swisscom Event and Media Solutions ltd. provides a wide range of temporary communication, information, IT and webcasting services for event organisers and media companies, including audio and video contribution services for broadcasters.

In order to cope with the increasing market needs for contribution services, Swisscom Broadcast is now investing in a new platform in order to provide enhanced and future-proof services for its clients, and has selected Net Insight’s Nimbra platform to transport live HD video, voice and data content. The solution includes Net Insight’s JPEG2000 high-density technology to provide low latency video compression. Swisscom Broadcast will also use the 'Touch&Switch' application provided by Institut fur Rundfunktechnik (IRT) to facilitate fast provisioning of broadcast signals complementing Net Insight’s network management tool Nimbra Vision.

Delivery and installation will take place during the first half of 2012.

“This investment will enable us to maintain our leading position in reliable transmission of live sports content from the event location to the studios and we are confident that Net Insight and their reputable platform will support us in providing highest quality broadcast to the audience.” says Olivier Anthamatten, Head of Strategic Projects at Swisscom Broadcast.

“Swisscom Broadcast is a new important customer for us,” says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO at Net Insight. “We are selected for our efficient and proved way of helping customers deliver live sports broadcasting where top quality video is required.”

