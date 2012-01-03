Oxygen DCT Introduces New Concept In Mobile Tapeless Workflow for TV and Film Acquisition and Editing

Oxygen DCT has launched a new concept in mobile production for field and on set recording for television and film productions. Featuring Cinedeck recorders and Final Cut Pro editing, the custom-built Land Rover Discovery is designed for a one or two-person team who can record and edit material instantly on set or on a mountain road.

This new approach is a result of a close collaboration with Broadcast Networks, who are acclaimed for the design and build of quality broadcast and media systems for UK international broadcasters and media organisations including recent work for a new 3D production OB vehicle for Norway’s OB-Team.

This latest collaboration came about as a direct response to market demand for fast turnaround, high quality and durable live productions that can be rapidly deployed with minimal set up and crew. This new approach allows crews to drive into a studio or location connect their cameras up and record without the rigmarole of unloading numerous flight cases and cabling up a plethora of equipment. This ‘ready-to-go’ approach saves time, reduces cost and dramatically improves reliability as everything is set up in the Discovery.

The backbone of this mobile production facility is Cinedeck RX dual channel recorders that can record and instantly playback up to 4 camera chains. This unique application of tapeless workflow means that the recorded material is immediately ready to edit on the Final Cut Pro edit system in the vehicle. Director of Production and Producers can immediately see either a final edit or a working production edit allowing them have more creative input to the finished production.

This collaborative network-editing environment means that material can be ingested stored and edited on the fly. It allows a number of cameras to be linked to Cinedeck RX recording systems that captures their output without the need for a large production team. The live ingest system also enables a single operator to monitor multiple cameras and even create a simple ‘cut edit’ list whilst the camera feeds are being recorded, effectively reducing overall editing time. Once the production content is recorded, the data is transferred onto the main post production server for final editing. As the Cinedeck recorders record edit ready material in a variety of Apple ProRes formats, the whole production process is quick to set up and easy to operate, thus also reducing training and operational costs.

Oxygen DCTs is renowned for its customer focussed, practical innovations and the Land Rover Discovery 4 is an opportunity to use one of the most versatile and durable four-wheel drive vehicles on the market. Inside the vehicle is a central working area that can be utilised by a one or two-person production team. The rear interior has been stripped and fitted with a sliding custom-built rack (for ease of use and servicing) and features a 5KVA 240V generator.

The vehicle was designed and built by Broadcast Networks and Tom Haye, Managing Director says: “With a smaller equipment footprint and reduced power requirements, our vehicle platform is ideal for any media company involved in the rapid generation, editing and content delivery for TV and Film production companies. It is also well suited to content providers in emerging markets where there is minimal broadcast infrastructure, but where efficient fuel consumption and reliability in extreme terrains is essential.”

Steve Hathaway, Managing Director of Oxygen DCT adds “Before Cinedeck’s tapeless workflow, VTR decks would have been required for recording productions and the space required for this alone would have precluded the possibility of such a system in a relatively small vehicle. What’s more, the efficiency of operation and operating costs are scaled back considerably by using Cinedeck’s ready-to-edit tapeless workflow and this is well proven and extremely attractive proposition for TV and Film Directors, Producers and Production companies.”

Oxygen DCT has in place an agreed worldwide support deal with Land Rover to offer full vehicle warranty for DSNG and Live Production vehicles. With a complete full-cycle offering, from design and build to servicing the modified vehicle itself, this mobile production unit is an even more attractive proposition and can easily be shipped or air freighted to any location around the world and reduces the business risks of deployment and operational stress.

For more information please visit www.oxygendct.com

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com