Auralex Appoints Global Sales Executive David Fischer as Company CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, OCTOBER 27, 2011 - Auralex Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, recently named global sales executive and marketing industry veteran David Fischer as company CEO. Fischer brings a strong history of exceeding business objectives and growth targets to his new role at Auralex.

Prior to joining Auralex Acoustics, Fischer spent five years as executive vice president of the America's Market division of Origins Holdings, Inc., a global manufacturer of all-wood home furnishings and cabinetry. In this position, he led sales, marketing, product development, finance and operations.

Fischer served in a variety of global sales roles at Autodesk, Inc., a world leader in 3D design, engineering, product data management and entertainment software. During his final position, Fischer was responsible for defining and driving the company's global sales force automation strategy. While in this position, he initiated and developed a 12-quarter plan that determined and drove the customer information business strategy.

Fischer also previously served as director of e-commerce sales, North America, at Parametric Technology Corporation, as enterprise manager of strategic accounts at Inacom Information Systems, and as director of consumer sales and service at SBC/Ameritech. Prior to his civilian career, he was a U.S. Marine Corps officer holding a variety of combat and non combat related positions.

Fischer earned his Bachelors of Arts in marketing, business management and economics from the University of St. Thomas. He enjoys an active life style, which includes adventure racing, rock climbing and downhill skiing. His greatest joy comes from spending time with Shawn, his wife of 23 years and their five children.

"We are very excited to welcome David aboard the Auralex team," says Eric Smith, president and founder of Auralex Acoustics. "He brings with him a wealth of marketing and leadership experience on a grand level in many different areas, including sales and business growth, as well as product development and launch. I am confident of our continued success under David's guidance."

About Auralex Acoustics, Inc.Located in Indianapolis, Auralex Acoustics was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide top-performing acoustical treatment products at the best value. Since then, thousands of satisfied Auralex customers have experienced improved acoustics, expert advice and exceptional customer service. Auralex products enjoy widespread use among prominent artists, producers, engineers, corporations, celebrities and government agencies.

Auralex Acoustics has become the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions and continues to enjoy rapid growth through an international network of authorized dealers. Visit the Auralex Web site at www.auralex.com. Auralex can be reached via email at auralexinfo@auralex.com or by calling 1.800.959.3343.