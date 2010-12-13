JOIN VFX GURU BEN BROWNLEE ON A GUIDED TOUR OF THE LATEST FXFACTORY PLUG-IN TECHNIQUES IN FINAL CUT PRO AND AFTER EFFECTS

Noise Industries and NewMediaWebinars.com present a FREE webinar on FxFactory plug-ins; Tune-in for a chance to win a full copy of FxFactory Pro

Boston, MA – December 13, 2010 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, in partnership with NewMediaWebinars.com, brings the VFX plug-in community a 90-minute FREE live webinar featuring the benefits and techniques for using FxFactory plug-ins in Final Cut®, Motion® and After Effects®. Hosted by VFX artist and guru Ben Brownlee, attendees will be guided through the more than 160 visual effects plug-ins of FxFactory Pro, from motion tracking, to creating 3D splines, stunning lighting effects, unique 3D filters and transitions, and more. The webinar is FREE for all to attend and airs live on Tuesday, December 14th at 10:00 AM PST. Ben Brownlee brings 11-years of production experience to his work as a VFX artist, digital media specialist and instructor, and has played host to numerous training courses from industry forerunners, broadcasters and post-houses, including Media 100 and Apple®.

“This online webinar provides VFX artists and enthusiasts with a guided, step-by-step tour on the benefits and usefulness of FxFactory plug-ins. Including tips and techniques on how to best utilize our plug-ins, the webinar will provide editors and digital artists with new knowledge to help perfect their skills,” comments Niclas Bahn, CEO, Noise Industries. “We are thrilled to work with NewMediaWebinars.com and Ben Brownlee to bring our existing and new customers a FREE look into the exciting world of FxFactory plug-ins.”

Special Offer: Chance to Win FxFactory Pro

In addition to the FREE webinar registration, two lucky attendees will be granted the ultimate prize in VFX plug-ins – a full copy of the Noise Industries FxFactory Pro application, which includes more than 160 filters, generators and transitions for Final Cut, Motion and After Effects. The software normally retails for $399 USD.

"FxFactory is so powerful and vast, that I know as an editor, I’m missing out on some of the built-in features that I’m not aware of,” says Marcelo Lewin, CEO, NewMediaWebinars.com. “This webinar will help editors figure out how to best use FxFactory by deconstructing specific projects.”

Tune-in live on Tuesday, December 14th at 10:00 AM PST to NewMediaWebinars.com to catch the free FxFactory plug-ins webinar. The webinar will be placed on-demand shortly thereafter, free to all viewers.

About NewMediaWebinars.com

NewMediaWebinars.com creates and produces educational based and information rich, live webinars focused on digital filmmakers working in Film, Video and New Media. Our webinars are NOT marketing webinars for companies. All webinars are taught by working industry professionals known in their field as experts. Our offering includes not only live webinars, but also on-demand webinars, podcasts, videos and blog articles all focused on digital filmmakers. For more information contact Marcelo Lewin at marcelo@newmediawebinars.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe®. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

