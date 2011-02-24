Triveni Digital CTO to Address Effective Addition of Mobile DTV to Broadcast Plants at PBS Technology Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 24, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Richard Chernock, the company's CTO, will present "Non-Obvious Considerations for Adding Mobile DTV to a Broadcast Station" during the 2011 PBS Technology Conference at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel. In his 30-minute session, scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 7, Chernock will provide an overview of the factors that play into the addition of Mobile DTV to existing broadcast plants and discuss what the industry has learned so far in the launch of mobile content delivery models.

"ATSC Mobile DTV is an emerging technology that offers the broadcaster considerable opportunity for reaching and retaining viewers," said Chernock. "I look forward to discussing how PBS stations can adopt this model effectively, taking into consideration a range of non-obvious considerations that are key to successful DTV delivery to mobile devices."

Chernock will address issues of workflow, including both scheduling and metadata management, as well as viewing habits, audio and video content, interactive services, and content protection.

At Triveni Digital, Chernock focuses on future technology directions for the company. He has held many leadership roles in ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. Chernock currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), chair of the Non-Real-Time (NRT) Services and Mobile/Handheld Management Layer activities within ATSC, and chair of other ad hoc committees within ATSC whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. He also participates in the SCTE's Hybrid Management Sub-Layer (HMS) activity.

More information about Triveni Digital and its products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ENDS