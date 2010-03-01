Quantel wins framework contract for News Video Editing and Playout

Enterprise sQ chosen for speed, resilience, extensibility, openness and ease of use

Newbury, UK, 1 March 2010: The BBC has awarded Quantel a framework contract as supplier for video editing systems for its news output. The contract, which lasts until 2014 with an option for a further year's extension, is potentially worth in excess of £10 million over the next four years. Quantel has also been awarded a framework contract to supply playout servers over the same period.

Quantel won the contract following a year-long bidding process and exhaustive technical and operational reviews. Key system attributes required by the broadcaster and met by Quantel's Enterprise sQ technology include:

• Improved integration across all platforms - TV, mobile, web etc

• 3rd party integration including Final Cut Pro

• Complete integration between editing clients and video storage

• Intelligent technology that reduces overall system complexity and costs

• The ability to support fast turnaround programming, particularly in news

• Resilience, agility and ease of operation

• Intuitive, easy to learn interfaces for the Corporation's journalists and production staff across its news and children's news

• Modularity, interoperability and extensibility using standard protocols and architectures

The scope of the broadcaster's needs over the coming few years is enormous, with both BBC News's move to a new location in London and the relocation of its children's news teams to Salford scheduled for 2011.

"The BBC continues to maintain its reputation as one of the world's most forward-thinking broadcasters. It has a very clear vision as to where broadcasting needs to go in future and how to get there most efficiently," said Quantel CEO Ray Cross. "No other company in this space has technology like ours. We're delighted that the broadcaster has recognized that Quantel offers a path to the future that meets its needs for efficiency while fully supporting the ever-expanding horizons of the multi-media age. We're looking forward to working closely with the Corporation as we supply its news production requirements over the coming years."