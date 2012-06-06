TRUE Systems Upgrades its Renowned P-SOLO Precision Microphone Preamplifier

OLD LYME, Conn. – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that its distributed brand, TRUE Systems, has relaunched the highly successful P-SOLO precision mic and instru-ment preamplifier with significant improvements to the original design and manufacturer specifications. The upgrade, which also applies to the newer P-SOLO Ribbon, is in-tended to produce noticeable improvements in sonic clarity, long-term reliability and unit-to-unit consistency of the P-SOLO.

The P-SOLO, which is a compact, single-channel preamplifier based on the design and sound of the acclaimed Precision 8 and P2analog preamps, is the perfect solution for home/project studios and delivers uncompromising quality at an affordable price. Up-dates to the P-SOLO include gold-contact switches, a surface-mount technology (SMT) design, 0.1% precision resistors, and changes to the nomenclature of the front panel, which were implemented as a result of direct feedback from users.

“When we launched the P-SOLO six years ago, our goal was to put a truly high-end, sin-gle channel preamplifier in the hands of the serious musician or recording engineer,” commented Tim Spencer, president of TRUE Systems. “In launching the updated P-SOLO, we have taken a proven, best-in-class product and made it even better, improving both the sound and usability. The P-SOLO is now more relevant than ever for anyone who craves professional quality in a small and flexible package."

The P-SOLO is a truly diverse preamplifier suitable not only for home and project studios, but also for live and on-location applications. Designed to provide stunning sonic detail with a neutral, musical character, the P-SOLO provides superior results with any type of microphone: condenser, dynamic or ribbon.

TRUE Systems P-SOLO at a glance

• Natural, musical, highly detailed soundfield

• Complete compatibility with condenser, dynamic and ribbon mics

• A totally balanced, dual servo, high dynamic range, transformerless design

• Internal linear AC power supply for excellent transient response

• Instrument input/DI: high-impedance discrete FET

• High-pass filter and 48V phantom power

• Dual analog outputs

• Four-level metering

• Oversize volume control with selectable low gain position

• Compact, portable, solid desktop case

The upgraded version of the P-SOLO is available now. Pricing remains $599.95.

About TRUE Systems

TRUE Systems is an internationally acclaimed brand of premium professional recording and sound reinforcement products designed and manufactured by Sunrise Engineering and Design Inc. (Tucson, Ariz.). TRUE Systems products are used in every segment of professional audio production including recording and broadcast studios, concert halls, remote recording and live sound, etc. The primary goal of the TRUE Systems brand is to provide a state-of-the-art solution for every application, at an affordable price point, with-out compromise to the sonic integrity or feature set of the products. TRUE Systems prod-ucts are distributed in the U.S. via Sennheiser Electronic Corporation in Old Lyme, Conn.

About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is a world-leading manufacturer of microphones, headphones and wireless transmission systems. Established in 1945 in Wedemark, Germany, Sennheiser is now a global brand represented in 60 countries around the world with U.S. headquarters in Old Lyme, Conn. Sennheiser's pioneering excellence in technology has rewarded the com-pany with numerous awards and accolades including an Emmy, a Grammy, and the Sci-entific and Engineering Award of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.