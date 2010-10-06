SOLID STATE LOGIC FEATURES C10 DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE AT CCW CONVENTION

NEW YORK – Solid State Logic will feature the C10 Digital Broadcast Console at the Content & Communications World (CCW) Convention held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (Booth #1155) on October 13 and 14, 2010. The C10 HD is quickly becoming an industry favorite and dominates the mid level price range by offering top-shelf reliability and sound quality combined with an advanced feature set not found on other consoles in any price range.

Some of the unique features include, the innovative ‘Dialogue Automix’ feature, which tames panel-type programming by providing intelligent level control for up to 16 microphones while maintaining smooth ambient noise. The console also offers ‘5.1 Upmix’, the unique ‘Eyeconix’ system that displays a photo or graphic in the channel display to identify sound source and the intuitive ‘One Touch Mix-Minus’ system.

The C10 HD was designed to be easy to navigate for freelance engineers and offers four levels of console function lockout where a novice engineer or overnight staff can gain access to limited console resources. The C10 HD is compatible with Ross and Sony Production Automation systems. It is self-contained, has a small footprint, low power draw and offers multiple external I/O and routing options.