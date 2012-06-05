Calling All Artists: Showcase Your Work in Autodesk's 2012 Animation Show Reel

Every year, the art of animation takes center stage at SIGGRAPH. Autodesk is inviting all 3D artists to submit their work for a chance to be included in this year's Animation Show Reel, which will be showcased at Autodesk's SIGGRAPH booth in Los Angeles, CA from August 7-9. The show reel will also be featured on the Autodesk YouTube Channel, the AREA community and the Autodesk website.

Submissions can be short animations, game cinematics, commercials, broadcast work, music videos, episodic projects, short or feature films, digital media and interactive projects created using any Autodesk Digital Entertainment Creation software and/or Autodesk Gameware products. Autodesk is also interested in receiving high-resolution images to be used for inclusion in marketing materials throughout the year. The deadline for imagery and video content submissions is Friday, June 22, 2012. For further instructions on how to submit work, visit the Autodesk website.

