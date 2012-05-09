KCET Selects Orad Virtual Studio for New Facility

May 9, 2012 – Orad announced today that KCET-TV, the largest publicly supported independent television station in the U.S., has purchased the Orad ProSet Virtual Studio system for one of its two new studios currently under construction in Burbank, California. The new state-of-the-art broadcast facility equipped with Orad virtual studio technology will enable KCET to transform itself into Southern California’s premier public media and production center.

With a strong focus on high-quality local programming, the station plans to collaborate with its world-class creative community and utilize the new facility to produce unique programming with a national and international appeal. KCET Vice President of Engineering and Operations Gordon Bell said, “We wanted one studio to have as much versatility as possible and Virtual seemed to meet all of our requirements, including a favorable ROI, quick changes for sets, no set storage, augmented reality elements – and, of course, the ability to create amazing looking sets. Virtual affords us many creative and economic opportunities not available to us previously.”

Bell added, “During the design and installation process, I’ve had to make many gut-wrenching decisions, but the decision to use Orad was not one I had to dwell on. Orad is the market leader; they’ve been doing virtual studios longer than anyone and they offer a turnkey solution in terms of hardware, software, and camera tracking.”

About KCET

On-air, online, and in the community, KCET plays a vital role in the cultural and educational enrichment of Southern and Central California. In addition to broadcasting the finest programs from around the world, KCET produces and distributes award-winning local programs that explore the people, places, and topics that are relevant to the region.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb(at)orad(dot)tv

####