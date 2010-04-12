AJA Introduces New FiDO SDI/Optical Fiber Mini Converters at NAB 2010

Las Vegas, NV (April 12, 2010)— AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, is introducing five new Mini Converter products at NAB 2010; the FiDO family of SDI/Optical Fiber Converters. These unique new products will be demonstrated at AJA’s booth, SL920, during the NAB Convention in Las Vegas, NV, April 12-15, 2010.

FiDO (Fiber Digital Optical) is a family of five SDI/Optical Fiber converters that enable the transport of SDI, HD-SDI and 3G SDI over distances of up to 10km. Designed for outdoor or indoor use, FiDO converters pass the complete SDI signal (including audio and/or meta data), and meet all relevant SMPTE specifications. Their low profile enclosure enables use in tight spaces around and behind equipment racks, trucks and crowded facilities.

FiDO models include:

• FiDO-R: Single channel Fiber to SDI Mini Converter with dual SDI outputs

• FiDO-2R: Dual channel Fiber to SDI Mini Converter

• FiDO-T: Single channel SDI to Fiber Mini Converter with looping SDI output

• FiDO-2T: Dual channel SDI to Fiber Mini Converter

• FiDO-TR: SDI/Fiber transceiver Mini Converter

The FiDO Dual channel transmitter and receiver units are extremely unique, providing conversion and transport of two streams of SD, HD, or 3G (in any combination) within one Mini Converter package. This ability provides the highest density and lowest cost per channel, and also allows Stereoscopic 3D infrastructures an inexpensive, compact, and convenient way to move the highest quality HD signals across a facility.

Pricing and Availability

The FiDO family of converters are available this month from AJA’s worldwide network of channel partners. US MSRP pricing begins at $445.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.