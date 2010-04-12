Bexel Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor and Rental Agent for Camera Corps' Q-Ball HD/SD Minicam system

HD/SD Pan and Tilt Camera System Smallest Available on Market Today

LAS VEGAS, NV - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has been named the exclusive United States distributor and rental agent for The Q-Ball is Camera Corps' latest robotic HD Pan and Tilt camera system combining both appearance and performance in the smallest system currently available.

"We are excited to be named the exclusive U.S. distributor and rental agent for the Q-ball camera system," says Jerry Gepner, chief executive officer, Bexel. "Bexel is known for the best in new technology and our association with Camera Corps continues that tradition".

Based on the well-proven Sony CMOS HD imager, Camera Corps has added exclusive additional features to the Q-Ball to make it the most comprehensive HD robotic Minicam system available today.

The Q-Ball incorporates a built-in 10x zoom optical lens and smooth accelerating Pan and Tilt motors in a sturdy, fully-weatherproof aluminum sphere with a diameter of 115 mm/4.5in. The addition of up to four embedded audio channels allows stereo effects mics to be incorporated into any set up. Master black level and full paint controls allow much better color matching of the popular Sony camera with other cameras, important in all situations where camera types are mixed.

Optional extra features include infrared capability and a wide angle lens adapter.

The Q-Ball is fully compatible with all Camera Corps existing control systems including Camera Corps choice of Joystick Controls and its CCU panel.

About Camera Corps

Camera Corps specialises in providing high-volume support services for reality television programmes as well as very large-scale sports events. The company has achieved a pre-eminent reputation for its ability to acquire exciting and unusual television content from exceptionally challenging environments. Its ever-growing arsenal includes high-level cranes, HD and SD motorized tracking cameras, underwater cameras, bullseye-mounted archery target cameras and fire-proofed high-temperature cameras. The Camera Corps team expands during large-scale events from 10 full-time staff based at Shepperton Studios to as many as 200 specialists, including highly-skilled rock climbers able to establish camera positions in almost any location.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

# # #