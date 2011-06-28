AJA Provides Enhanced Support of Adobe CS5.5 for Mac and Windows

Grass Valley, CA (June 28, 2011) -- AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, today released two new software updates that add support for Adobe CS5.5 to AJA's Io Express and KONA family of products for both Mac and Windows customers. The software updates, AJA Windows Software 5.5 and AJA Mac Plugins for Adobe 9.0.1 bring added support for Adobe CS5.5 and dramatically improve AJA software performance with the Mercury Playback Engine in Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5.

Customers using AJA's Io Express and KONA products can download the software updates free of charge here: http://www.aja.com/support/.

“Adobe offers powerful features to support the professional creative and editing community with the release of CS5.5, and our latest updates enable big performance boosts with the Adobe Mercury Playback engine for our KONA and Io Express customers using Adobe Premiere Pro," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

For more information about AJA's Io Express and KONA family of products, please visit www.aja.com.

