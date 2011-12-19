Dimetis Software is Core of the new Multiplex Centre at BR

The addition of service information is part of the complete solution as well as the SFN (Single-Frequency Network) adaption of streams. The concept consists of three DVB-T multiplexers for an efficient playout of 12 programs.

Planning, installation and deployment of the heterogeneous hardware components, as well as the integration of BOSS BROADCAST Manager® for the control and the fault management in the multiplex centre, was coordinated and performed by the German software company Dimetis GmbH. Further the integration of a multiviewer solution for monitoring on content level and DVB standards was realized by the Dimetis BOSS Stream Viewer®.

Finally the employees of the Bayerischer Rundfunk will receive intense training on the entire software solution.

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telecommunication and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies.

“We have the claim to orient our work on tomorrow´s requirements. The classical transfer of video content will be replaced by advanced information technologies for which our solutions built a solid basis. Dimetis software meets highest standards being innovatively designed, flexibly applicable and intuitive to use”, comments Joachim Kniesel, Dimetis Chairman & CEO.

