SVT Malmö Installs Solid State Logic C10 HD Digital Broadcast Console for New Studio

C10 HD Provides SVT Malmö with 5.1 Capabilities

MALMÖ, SWEDEN - Solid State Logic is pleased to announce that Swedish public broadcaster SVT has installed a C10 HD console with DAW control option in its new regional production facility in Malmö, the country's third largest city. SVT Malmö, delivering everything from regional shows and news programs to entertainment productions for national broadcast, uses the C10 to produce 5.1 surround programming, broadcasting straight to air and/or via Pro Tools.

The SSL C10 HD is located in SVT Malmö's brand-new, fully 5.1 control room. Thanks to an intuitive ergonomic interface, the C10 is simple to learn and operate allowing both SVT staff and freelance engineers to quickly and easily utilize it. The C10 HD is used in conjunction with an SSL MORSE Router and MORSE StageBox featuring six SSL HD/SD SDI embed/de-embed cards. SVT's C10 Probel SW-P-02 option allows the MORSE Router to respond directly to route commands from SVT's video router while the Probel SW-P-08 option enables the console to retrieve source names from SVT's video switcher. The console features four Alpha-Link Live I/O units, one Alpha-Link GPIO (24 GPI I/O) unit and the 5.1 Upmix option.

Arva Trading, SSL's longtime, exclusive partner in Sweden, delivered and installed the C10 at SVT Malmö. The installation marks the first C10 HD series implementation in Sweden.

Solid State Logic is the world's leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.