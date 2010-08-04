ABC NEWS WASHINGTON BUREAU ADDS SECOND SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 BROADCAST CONSOLE

C100 HDS for New Control Room

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a new 96-channel, 32-fader C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console for a new control room at the ABC Network News Washington Bureau studio complex. The C100 HDS is a scalable audio console that offers the flexibility to address all programming production needs for ABC, including 5.1 surround mixing. The C100 HDS offers a fast and comfortable interface that is easy to use by both staff and freelance engineers. The console further solidifies ABC’s move into all HD production and joins a C100 HD already in service in another studio within the complex.