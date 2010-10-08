ECUADOR'S DIGITAL PLUS ELEVATES SPORTS COVERAGE WITH SHOTOKU CAMERA SUPPORT

Torrance, CA (6 October 2010) – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently delivered a significant quantity of the Company's robust equipment to Digital Plus, an established outside broadcast operator based in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Shotoku Inc.’s president, Naoki Ebimoto, made the announcement from the Company’s US headquarters in Torrance, CA.

Digital Plus is a well established provider of production and transmission services – primarily of soccer matches played in Ecuador – to international channels such as ESPN, FOX Sports, TyC Sports and TV Globo. The Company recently inaugurated the first full-HD outside broadcast unit in Ecuador; only the fourth in South America. "We bought Shotoku because their equipment's excellent performance, advanced operating features, and especially for the Company's global reputation for durability," said President Viviana Freire. "The Shotoku team has been very professional, caring and interested in the satisfaction of their customers."

The purchase included six sets of Shotoku's TDA-100 tripods and SGL-100 ground spreaders topped with high performance SH120 pan & tilt heads designed for payloads up to 25Kg / 55lbs. Also, two kits, each with a TT-17 tripod, TD-13 dolly and compact, low profile TE-23 fluid head for cameras weighing up to 60kg / 132lbs.

"We are very proud that Digital Plus chose Shotoku to support their demanding schedule of OB sporting event coverage," said Ebimoto. "Our share of the important Latin American market is growing because Shotoku Broadcast Systems offers rugged, technologically advanced solutions with a reasonable cost-of-ownership."

