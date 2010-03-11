Sennheiser and Neumann Help Manhattan Center Light "The Fuse Box"

Old Lyme, CT –March 10, 2010: To carry out his dream of creating an environment totally focused on the art of making music, producer and musician Brian Hardgroove looked to Sennheiser and Neumann to ensure “The Fuse Box” would be loaded with the latest and most innovative microphone technology. The Fuse Box, which is also the name for Hardgroove’s nationally syndicated radio show, is a centrifuge for new music and content creation located in New York City’s legendary multimedia and entertainment complex, the Manhattan Center.

The Fuse Box features a Neve VR series 72-channel console and access to several generously sized recording spaces--including the Hammerstein. Hardgroove opted for a diverse collection of tried and true multi-instrument microphones such as the Sennheiser MD 421 and other modern day classics such as the Neumann TLM 103.

In addition to being the guitarist, band director and producer of Public Enemy, Hardgroove previously owned a studio in Santa Fe, NM where he began broadcasting his popular radio show several years ago. He is a New York City native who, in his younger days, worked as an assistant at Manhattan Center many years ago.

"When I grew up, my recording experiences were rich and memorable because the studios and all centered on the love of music--from the studio manager, to the engineer, to the facility itself," he recalls. "When I spoke to Sennheiser about what I was trying to do, they immediately understood what I was trying to achieve. Sennheiser and Neumann are brands I have known since my childhood; they have always been there for me and they continue to make products that I trust."

Built in 1906 by theatre impresario Oscar Hammerstein I and originally known as The Manhattan Opera House, Manhattan Center is a landmark multimedia facility where media and entertainment converge. In addition to housing recording studios, television studios and post-production facilities, it is also home to two of Manhattan's most unique recording spaces: the Hammerstein and The Grand. Back in 1926, it served as the scoring stage for “Don Juan,” the film industry's first motion picture with a synchronized, pre-recorded soundtrack.

Following is a list of some of the Sennheiser / Neumann microphones that Manhattan Center has acquired:

