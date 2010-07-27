‘Lost’ co-creator not a fan of 3-D

Judging from his comments made at the recent Comic-Con convention in San Diego, J. J. Abrams, co-creator of the “Lost” television series and director of the “Star Trek” remake, is not a fan of 3-D.

Speaking on a panel, Abrams said his “Super 8” movie would not be available in 3-D if he has anything to say about it. He complained that, “When you put the glasses on, everything gets dimmer.”

Joss Whedon, creator of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV series who was also on the panel with Abrams, said he doesn’t believe a horror film he produced for MGM called “The Cabin in the Woods” should be converted to 3-D.

“What we’re hoping to do is to be the only horror movie coming out that is not in 3-D,” he said.