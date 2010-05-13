Pacific Television Center Expands to OC48 between London and Los Angeles

JPEG2000 Compression to Boost Company's HD Capabilities

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, is proud to announce that it will be expanding its bandwidth from OC3 (155mb) to OC48 (2485mb) to support its clients' increasing HD requirements between London and Los Angeles. In addition, PacTV is adding two HD transmit and two HD receive circuits (all 1.5gb) between its London facility and BT Tower in London. The launch for these enhanced services is scheduled for June 1, 2010.

With the increase in capacity comes the opportunity for PacTV to add JPEG2000 compression to its HD arsenal, which is expected to provide visually lossless compression. The JPEG2000 circuits are supported by a new advanced transport platform (ATP) by Evertz.

"The OC48 expansion is truly an exciting milestone for PacTV," says Jakob Nielsen, projects coordinator, Pacific Television Center. "Having the capability to transmit content on multiple HD circuits, with such improved quality across the world, certainly solidifies us as a leader in the industry."

"The JPEG2000 technology has been around for nearly ten years; however, it is now more affordable," says Mike Finley, senior broadcast technician, Pacific Television Center. "This allows us to provide more HD options, while keeping our rates at a comfortable level for our clients."