KPIX-TV SELECTS CLEAR-COM’S HYBRID NETWORK FOR BROADCAST OPERATIONS

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, FEBRUARY 3, 2010 ─ Clear-Com® Communication Systems, a Vitec Group brand, is pleased to announce the sale of its innovative Hybrid Network (Hybrid Time-Division Multiplexing [TDM] Matrix/IP Server Network) to KPIX-TV/KBCW-TV, a major group-owned duopoly in the San Francisco Bay Area. KPIX has purchased a Hybrid Network, a solution comprised of the Eclipse® Omega Version 5.1 digital matrix intercom system, an IVC-32 32-channel high-density IP connection card, IP-enabled V-Series user control panels, Clear-Com Concert™ 2.0 user licenses, an E-Que card and integrated wireless CellCom system.

The Hybrid Network combines IP server-based communications with Clear-Com’s Eclipse TDM matrix technology to create a single, fluid communications system that offers broadcasters like KPIX unlimited communication workflow options, whether in the studio or out in the field. With Clear-Com’s breakthrough I.V.Core technology delivering Intercom-Over-IP (IOIP) capabilities to new and traditional intercom systems, users of the IP-enabled V-Series panels or Concert software have seamless access to the same network as their colleagues working on the Eclipse. Whether they are in the office next door or at a remote news bureau across the globe, IP-enabled V-Series and Concert users can always connect to the main Eclipse system or even wireless beltpack users roaming the station.

For example, if covering a live event, station ENG crews can simply bring a laptop loaded with Concert 2.0 software and a headset to the venue and connect to the studio’s main Eclipse system through any standard internet connection on-site.

Further, the new Hybrid Network at KPIX will also support future station growth, with the ability to expand by adding more IP-enabled users to the intercom system via the IVC-32 card. Thanks to I.V.Core technology, KPIX users will experience low latency and high-quality audio regardless of the number of users.

“A clear plan for communications system evolution is critical when it comes to stations like KPIX who have developing requirements in response to shifting market demands,” says Bob Boster, Director of Sales, Americas and Asia Pacific, Clear-Com Communication Systems. “As one of our most advanced communications solutions, the IP qualities of the Hybrid Network provide an excellent path for future system expansion. KPIX will also have full access to our extremely dedicated local service and support team, who will be working closely with KPIX in the coming months to install and configure the network.”

