France Televisions Chooses Ross Video’s XPression Character Generators to Renew Their Regional Centers

Iroquois, Ontario, Canada – April 12, 2010 – France Televisions renews all character generators used in their regional centers as graphics become complex. Launching a European tender for this renewal, France Televisions chose Ross Video’s XPression.

After evaluating all the CG’s on the market, France Televisions chose Ross Video’s XPression. Already known for their extensive range of Vision production switchers, OverDrive automation systems and openGear, Ross Video’s XPression line has also been approved by technical experts and operators because of its ease of use, power and potential. France Televisions tender equals a total of 70 CG’s and 40+ plug ins which was won by SAV, the Ross French distributor.

France Televisions is the main French state broadcaster with 4 national programs and 25 local programs.

XPression exists in 3 models using Matrox boards on a PC: XPression Designer (design), Player (sequencer) and Studio (design and sequencer). The CG’s are delivered in a Ross frame having broadcast connectors. For editing stations there are plug-ins for Avid News Cutter.

