Florical Systems Acuitas Video Servers Powered With Matrox DSX Developer Products

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that Florical Systems has chosen the Matrox X.mio2 multi-channel HD/SD I/O card, part of the Matrox DSX family of developer products, as the heart of its Acuitas video server product line. Acuitas eliminates the traditional, serial-based, proprietary boxes within the broadcast chain by using all off-the-shelf, IT-based components and a true Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) to provide high definition playout, graphics, effects, and switching.

“The Matrox cards help Florical offer scalable solutions from simple commercial insertion to the running of multi-channel operations,” said James Berry, Florical director of sales. “Acuitas gives our broadcast customers a reliable and affordable all-in-one solution that combines world-renown Florical automation with a robust video server. They no longer have to worry about component incompatibility.”

“For over 30 years Matrox has been supplying the hardware and software tools that keep broadcast equipment manufacturers at the forefront of emerging video markets,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing,. “Florical’s innovative use of our latest enabling technology provides smooth workflow solutions to their customers.”

About Matrox DSX Developer Products

• Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets for broadcast applications includes capture/playout servers, streaming servers, clip and still stores, render farms, character generators, graphics/production servers, automation and master control units, multi-layer effects compositors, and nonlinear editing systems

• Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

• Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264 and Apple ProRes

• Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

• Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

• Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

• Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

About Florical Systems

Florical Systems is a technical leader in broadcast automation systems. Florical's extensive customer base includes high profile cable networks, network owned and operated stations, individual network affiliate stations, PBS stations and more. For more information visit www.florical.com.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video